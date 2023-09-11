Military Embedded Systems

DC-DC Converters, Transformers, Inductors

Eletter Product

DC-DC Converters, Transformers, InductorsPico Electronics, Inc., the leader in high quality, high reliability miniature power components for over 50 years, manufactures thousands of converters, transformers and inductors for mission-critical Military, COTS, Aerospace, and Industrial applications. Available converters include high voltage (up to 10,000 volts) and high power (up to 300 watts) units, as well as regulated, programmable and dual output packages. Available transformers and inductors include Audio, Pulse, Power, and EMI Multiplex models, all DSCC approved. For Miniature Size and Maximized Reliability, Pico is the solution.

All Pico products can be modified to fit your specifications, including customized modules and military upgrades. Surface Mount, Thru Hole, and Terminal Strip modules are available. MIL-PRF 27, MIL-PRF 21308, and AS9100D certified. Proudly made in the USA.

Click here for more information and to search the complete series and specifications of Pico Electronics’ stock products.

Featured Companies

Pico Electronics

143 Sparks Avenue
Pelham, NY 10803
Website
[email protected]
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms