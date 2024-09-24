Menlo Micro Releases to Production Another Unique Fully Integrated Loopback Solution for High-Speed Data Connectivity

PARIS, France -- European Microwave Week. Menlo Microsystems (Menlo Micro) released to production a new differential double-pole/triple-throw (2x DP3T) switch at European Microwave Week in Paris, France.

Built on the success of Menlo Micro’s industry-leading MM5620 2x DP3T loopback relay, the MM5622 provides a DC-coupled version with improved RF performance. Offering unprecedented reductions in size and power consumption and unmatched increases in performance and reliability, the MM5622 will bring significant cost savings to a much broader segment of the high-speed SerDes market.

The switch’s system-in-package (SiP) solution fully integrates a driver, charge pump, and 12 high performance switch channels, offering significant board footprint reduction for production loopback test solutions. The MM5622 Ideal Switch supports the differential signal switching required for numerous high-speed SerDes buses to 64Gbps data-rates, with applications for smartphones, GPU, CPU, network processors, as well as other high-performance computing and high-speed memory products.

The MM5622 Ideal Switch supports the differential signal switching required for numerous high-speed SerDes buses to 64Gbps data-rates, with applications for smartphones, GPU, CPU, network processors, as well as other high-performance computing and high-speed memory products.