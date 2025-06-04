Military Embedded Systems

Radar from Blighter for border surveillance can detect motion 15 km away

News

June 04, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Blighter

CAMBRIDGE, U.K. Blighter launched what it says is its longest-range smart border-surveillance radar system,  which can detect a person 15 km (9.3 miles) away using only 4 W of power, or the same amount of juice needed to power a cellphone or an LED bulb.

The Blighter B422LR border surveillance system (available for export from U.K.) enables up to 360 degrees of pure electronic scanning coverage with no mechanical rotation, using static, low-power, solid-state transmitters. The low-bandwidth system can can run on solar panels and does not need additional forced-air cooling, which makes it a good fit for remote operation along national borders.

The company says that the product's extended range -- the system can now monitor an area of 707 km² -- means earlier interception of intruders and significant cost savings for border security operators.

Featured Companies

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Iceni House, London Road
Great Chesterford, Saffron Walden CB10 1NY
Website
[email protected]
