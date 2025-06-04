Cybersecurity upgrade on the way for Navy IFF under BAE Systems contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems GREENLAWN, N.Y. BAE Systems won a $30 million contract with the U.S. Navy to refresh the AN/APX-123A(V) Common Transponder (CXP), which is intended to enhance the system's cybersecurity and interoperability and support the latest U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) standards.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the upgrade will serve as a replacement option for currently installed identification friend or foe (IFF) transponders on existing and emerging platforms including uncrewed daerial vehicles, ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters. The open-system architecture design and high-density field programmable gate array (FPGA) technology enables ongoing versatility and future utility through software upgrades, without the time and cost incurred during hardware modifications.

Seth Guanu, Combat Identification Products program area director at BAE Systems, stated of the upgrade: “Common transponders provide our service men and women with a reliable and secure solution to help them identify friendly forces and make decisions in a variety of threat environments. ... This modernization effort enables us to deliver a critical capability to thousands of existing applications and equip emerging platforms.”