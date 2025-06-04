Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity upgrade on the way for Navy IFF under BAE Systems contract

News

June 04, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

GREENLAWN, N.Y. BAE Systems won a $30 million contract with the U.S. Navy to refresh the AN/APX-123A(V) Common Transponder (CXP), which is intended to enhance the system's cybersecurity and interoperability and support the latest U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) standards.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the upgrade will serve as a replacement option for currently installed identification friend or foe (IFF) transponders on existing and emerging platforms including uncrewed daerial vehicles, ships, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters. The open-system architecture design and high-density field programmable gate array (FPGA) technology enables ongoing versatility and future utility through software upgrades, without the time and cost incurred during hardware modifications.

Seth Guanu, Combat Identification Products program area director at BAE Systems, stated of the upgrade: “Common transponders provide our service men and women with a reliable and secure solution to help them identify friendly forces and make decisions in a variety of threat environments. ... This modernization effort enables us to deliver a critical capability to thousands of existing applications and equip emerging platforms.”

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Photo courtesy RTX/U.S. Marine Corps
News
Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

June 04, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy BAE Systems
News
Cybersecurity upgrade on the way for Navy IFF under BAE Systems contract

June 04, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
AI-generated image
News
Lockheed Martin launches 'AI Fight Club'

June 04, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Product
Moving beyond the label: How U.S. defense can successfully adapt the Cyber Trust Mark Program

May 08, 2025

More Cyber