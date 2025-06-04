Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy RTX/U.S. Marine Corps TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon (an RTX business) won a contract worth $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles.

According to the company's announcement, this agreement is the largest contract awarded for the AIM-9X program and will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.

The AIM-9X Sidewinder missile is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air/surface-to-air missile that is in use in several theaters around the world. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides layered defense with ground-launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). The joint U.S. Navy-U.S. Air Force program is used by over 30 allied and partner nations.