Micross AIT, Leading the US-Domestic Advanced Packaging and 300mm Wafer Processing Surge

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As the Department of War accelerates its push to on-shore critical microelectronics manufacturing, Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology (AIT) has emerged as a cornerstone of that effort — backed by a landmark $134.3 million DoW contract award under the IBAS Cornerstone RESHAPE program.

A Trusted Domestic Packaging Foundry

Located in Raleigh, NC, Micross AIT is a Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Trusted Source and ITAR certified for post- foundry services and has spent more than 25 years as the premier domestic provider of wafer-level packaging and pioneering 3DHI. Operating as an agnostic, non-captive facility, AIT supports wafer formats up to 300mm across substrate materials including silicon, SiGe, GaN-on-Si, and glass — delivering multilayer RDL in a fan-in configuration (with fan-out reconstitution on roadmap), ceramic, silicon, and glass interposers, photonic interconnects, and 2.5D/3D die stacking for the most demanding defense and aerospace programs.

RESHAPE: Scaling to 300mm for the Defense Industrial Base

The IBAS Cornerstone Re-shore Ecosystem for Secure Heterogeneous Advanced Packaged Electronics (RESHAPE) award targets Back End of Line (BEOL) processes on 300mm wafers, extending AIT's reach to advanced nodes produced at any foundry worldwide. Critically, the capabilities developed under the program are structured as open-access infrastructure: any Defense Industrial Base company can design into these capabilities for their next-generation systems, with full supply chain security and domestic sourcing assurance.

Matt Walsh, former OSD IBAS Advanced Packaging Chief Engineer, described the strategic rationale plainly: "The Defense Industrial Base will benefit from the RESHAPE on-shoring effort to further Advanced Packaging manufacturing capabilities with Micross Components. The OSD IBAS organization understands the critical need for an Advanced Packaging ecosystem in the U.S."

Heterogeneous Integration at the Leading Edge

The RESHAPE investment positions Micross AIT to support 2.5D and 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI) solutions tailored to the special needs of the defense electronics community. For programs requiring the most advanced nodes, the combination of DMEA trusted-source status and 300mm BEOL capability is a rare domestic offering.

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