Wireless-charging applications for moon and beyond garner NASA contracts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Yank Technologies

BROOKLYN, N.Y. Wireless-power provider Yank Technologies won two Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts with NASA to develop wireless-charging solutions for lunar and other off-Earth applications.

Under the terms of the NASA agreements, Yank is tasked with developing two new systems for off-Earth use: novel wireless power receiver converters for lunar rovers and resonant inductive connectors for high-voltage power transmission lines on the moon and Mars.

According to the company announcement, the wireless power receiver converters are aimed at improving rover system efficiency and reducing the actual size of the rovers by consolidating multiple converters into a single-stage, wide input voltage converter. Additionally, these converters are supposed to enhance charging reliability by supporting wide degrees of misalignment and variable charging distances.

For their part, resonant inductive connectors are said to establish reliable interfaces with high-voltage transmission lines even with the accumulation of regolith or dust and dirt on the moon and Mars and under the harsh conditions of these outer-space environments.

"Wireless power enables the establishment of long-lasting habitats on the moon and Mars and are critical for greater human exploration for future missions," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

