1st microwave line-of-sight radios delivered for Army's SSS program

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Cambium Networks has delivered the initial order of microwave line-of-sight radios to prime contractor Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC) as part of the U.S. Army's Security Surveillance System (SSS) program, Cambium announced in a statement.

In September 2021, the Army awarded a $191.6 million contract to ATSC for the production and sustainment of the SSS program, which is intended to provide in-theater perimeter security for base camps and detention facilities.

The contract is estimated to last until 2029.