Combat Net Radios ordered by US Army from Thales

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Thales WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. Army has expanded its order with Thales for over 7,000 Combat Net Radios (CNR), marking a follow-up order in an ongoing dual-vendor, multi-year contract, according to a company statement.

These CNRs, which are designed to replace the older Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) radios, are intended to provide communication in many conditions and enhance various combat weapon systems within the Army's collection, the statement reads.

Based on the Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR) technology, the Thales RT-2129 CNR is designed for compatibility with the existing SINCGARS waveform, which will enable the Army to integrate enhanced waveforms as needed, the company says.

The Army's updated radio solution, which is centered around the AN/PRC-148 handheld radio family, transitions from the legacy RT-1523 radio units. To this point, the Army's orders have surpassed 8,100 CNRs in total.