Military Embedded Systems

Cubic highlights real-time tactical radio language translation (video)

Sponsored News

May 08, 2024

Among the capabilities on display by Cubic at SOF Week 2024 was the company's tactical radio voice translation, which was demonstrated to Shephard.

 

Brought to you in partnership with Cubic

At SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Cubic showcased its portfolio of digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, and expeditionary SATCOM capabilities that are designed to accelerate decision-making at every echelon.

Chris 'Gonzo' Gonzales, SOCOM and Governmentt Agencies Account Manager for Cubic, outlines the company's capabilities on display at SOF Week, including its tactical radio voice translation.

Featured Companies

Cubic

9233 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms