Cubic highlights real-time tactical radio language translation (video)

Among the capabilities on display by Cubic at SOF Week 2024 was the company's tactical radio voice translation, which was demonstrated to Shephard.

At SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Cubic showcased its portfolio of digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, and expeditionary SATCOM capabilities that are designed to accelerate decision-making at every echelon.

Chris 'Gonzo' Gonzales, SOCOM and Governmentt Agencies Account Manager for Cubic, outlines the company's capabilities on display at SOF Week, including its tactical radio voice translation.

