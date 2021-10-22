Javelin radios to be delivered to Army in support of single channel radio program

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thales image. FRANCE. Thales has won its first delivery order from the U.S. Army to provide the AN/PRC-170 Javelin Radio. Under the Army single channel TSM radio program, and in support of capability set fielding’s into the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN), the AN/PRC-170 Javelin is designed to expand voice, data connectivity, and streaming video to the tactical edge.

Under this award, and in partnership with the U.S. Army, Thales claims it is delivering the small form factor TSM, Mobile Ad-Hoc Networking (MANET) capable radio. This will aim to enable warfighters to have increased flexibility in multi-domain operations and to ensure a modern, highly resilient tactical network.

The AN/PRC-170 Javelin has been evaluated in force-on-force evaluations for U.S. Army tactical maneuver operations. Soldier events where the AN/PRC-170 was tested include the Advanced Expeditionary Warfighting Experiment (AEWE), Fort Bragg user evaluations, and key test events at Fort Huachuca Electronic Proving Ground.

According to the company, the Thales AN/PRC-170 Javelin is a non-developmental item that provides a key capability to the U.S. Army’s Integrated Tactical Network to support fielding of Army capability sets.