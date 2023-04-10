Radio test equiment contract for U.S. Marine Corps won by Astronics

Military Embedded Systems

April 10, 2023

EAST AURORA, New York. Astronics Test Systems has been awarded a five-year, $40 million contract to produce portable radio test equipment for the U.S. Marine Corps' Handheld Radio Test Sets program (HHRTS), the company announced in a statement.

An initial task order is expected to be issued to Astronics in the coming months, with work to be executed throughout the remainder of 2023 and 2024 for the HHRTS contract and the upcoming TS-4549/T radio test program with the U.S. Army.

Under the contract, Astronics will provide portable radio test capabilities to the Marines, ensuring communication systems operate as intended in remote and forward-deployed positions. The portable radio test equipment can be deployed in challenging environments to maintain optimal performance of communication systems, the company says.

