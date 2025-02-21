Rapid-response tactical booster amplifiers for military comms released by AMETEK PDS

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AMETEK PDS

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania. AMETEK PDS unveiled the AR-FS-20 series of tactical booster amplifiers, designed to enhance communication speed and reliability for military and tactical operations, the company announced in a statement.

The AR-FS-20U and AR-FS-20LS models operate in the 225 to 450 MHz and 1250 to 2600 MHz frequency ranges, respectively, and are intended to support Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANET) and Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) systems, the statement reads. The amplifiers feature transmit/receive switching under 2 microseconds to facilitate seamless signal transmission in high-density communication environments.

Designed for vehicles, drop kits, and airborne deployments, the AR-FS-20 series supports multiple modulation types, including AM, FM, PM, PWM, narrowband, wideband, OFDM, CDMA/WCDMA, and frequency-hopping waveforms, the company says. The units also incorporate automatic harmonic suppression and maintain a 90% duty cycle at 25°C to ensure consistent performance in challenging conditions, the statement adds.