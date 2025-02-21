Military Embedded Systems

Rapid-response tactical booster amplifiers for military comms released by AMETEK PDS

News

February 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rapid-response tactical booster amplifiers for military comms released by AMETEK PDS
Image via AMETEK PDS

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania. AMETEK PDS unveiled the AR-FS-20 series of tactical booster amplifiers, designed to enhance communication speed and reliability for military and tactical operations, the company announced in a statement.

The AR-FS-20U and AR-FS-20LS models operate in the 225 to 450 MHz and 1250 to 2600 MHz frequency ranges, respectively, and are intended to support Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANET) and Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) systems, the statement reads. The amplifiers feature transmit/receive switching under 2 microseconds to facilitate seamless signal transmission in high-density communication environments.

Designed for vehicles, drop kits, and airborne deployments, the AR-FS-20 series supports multiple modulation types, including AM, FM, PM, PWM, narrowband, wideband, OFDM, CDMA/WCDMA, and frequency-hopping waveforms, the company says. The units also incorporate automatic harmonic suppression and maintain a 90% duty cycle at 25°C to ensure consistent performance in challenging conditions, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Ametek

Categories
Comms - Radio
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Stock image
News
Flight testing, antennas for U.S. Army’s FLRAA program to be provided by Safran

February 21, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Insitu
News
More RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle drones to be purchased by U.S. Navy, international customers

February 20, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Indra
News
FA-400 offshore patrol vessel to receive advanced radar, EW systems

February 20, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via OpenIcons/Pixabay
News
AI-/ML-enabled screener tool for bio/chem threats gets AFWERX contract

February 06, 2025

More A.I.