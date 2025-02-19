Simulation-based naval training system to be supplied to German naval bases by Rheinmetall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

BONN, Germany. Rheinmetall won a contract from the Bundeswehr to supply the Distributed Naval Training Architecture (VTAM), a networked simulation-based operational training system for the German Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued in the mid-double-digit million Euro range, was signed in December. The project commenced in January and will continue for four years, the statement reads.

VTAM is designed to simulate the interaction between a warship’s external and internal combat operations, including weapons deployment and damage control, according to the company. The system will be installed at six German naval bases—Wilhelmshaven, Rostock-Warnemünde, Bremerhaven, Eckernförde, Kiel, and Nordholz—and will support joint training exercises by linking existing and future simulation systems with on-shore facilities, the company says.

The training system integrates corvettes and frigates at Wilhelmshaven and Rostock-Warnemünde, allowing onboard crews to participate in exercises via tactical data links and radio communication. The Distributed Training Center in Wilhelmshaven will coordinate networking and training procedures across the participating bases, the statement adds.