Tactical radios for Austrian army to be provided by Thales

News

March 28, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

VIENNA, Austria. Thales has won a contract from the Austrian Ministry of Defense to provide 2,500 tactical radios to support the Austrian army, the second "significant" European order after Belgium, the company announced in a statement.

Austria ordered Thales' SquadNet radio, which combines a networking waveform with built-in GPS, Bluetooth, and programmable encryption in a reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) package, the company says.

The SquadNet radio will include battlefield software system SABER, which "allows users to view the location of all team members overlaid on a map, and to communicate target data and other points of interest including navigational information," the statement reads.

The company adds that the radio is designed for operation in multiple environments, including urban, wooded, and mountainous terrain.

