U.S. Army tactical comms network contract won by NewSat

August 08, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

INDIA HARBOUR BEACH, Florida. NewSat has won an $18 million contract from the U.S. Army for the Global Tactical Advanced Communications System II (GTACS II), the company announced in a statement.

The Army intends GTACS II to be a single, cohesive, and interoperable tactical network. It encompasses a wide range of tactical communications technology, from hardware to software to engineering services. NewSat's contract will involved "fabricat[ing] installation kits for the integration of tactical radios on a wide range of Army platforms," the company stated.

The GTACS II contract is a 10-year, $6 billion multiple-award contract that was established to allow a group of qualified vendors to quickly respond to requests for proposals and task orders. The goal is to reduce the timeline of getting technology to troops. In NewSat's case, the contract is a task order.

DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.
