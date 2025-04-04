Connectivity tool introduced by Silvus Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Silvus Technologies LOS ANGELES. Wireless-networking company Silvus Technologies introduced MAN-PC -- which stands for "MANET Power Control" -- technology to be used by the military to minimize RF detection while maintaining robust network connectivity.

The company states that the tool dynamically adjusts the transmit power of StreamCaster MANET radios, thereby ensuring reliable mesh network connectivity while significantly reducing RF emissions, a feature that minimizes the probability of detection and enables operators to maneuver closer to adversaries before being detected.

Silvus says that among the MAN-PC's key capabilities are dynamic power control, which automatically throttles transmit power to the minimum amount necessary to maintain network connectivity; seamless scalability, which enables users to configure the tool across every node within a mesh network to minimize their RF signature; and compatibility, which allows the tool to seamlessly integrate with Silvus's suite of other Spectrum Dominance capabilities, including MAN-IA [MANET Interference Avoidance] and MAN-IC [MANET Interference Cancellation].