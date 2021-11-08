Military Embedded Systems

Radio frequency geoanalytics goal of Jacobs' investment in HawkEye 360

News

November 08, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image.

DALLAS, Texas. Jacobs has made a strategic investment in HawkEye 360, a company specializing in radio frequency (RF) geoanalytics, intended to provide commercially available precise mapping of global RF emissions.

According to officials, Jacobs and HawkEye 360 have also entered into a distribution arrangement under which Jacobs will enhance its digital intelligence suite of technologies and solutions with HawkEye 360's RF spectrum analytics and collection automation offering.

Jacobs officials claim that the minority investment in HawkEye 360 is meant to signify its commitment to spectrum-based geoanalytics technologies and its increasingly important role in delivering solutions to address critical challenges for national security, civilian infrastructure, maritime, and energy clients.

Hawkeye 360's RF satellite technology is recognized as playing a significant role in emerging commercial RF and ISR capabilities aiming to change the landscape of GEOINT. Hawkeye 360's existing satellite clusters collect swaths of RF data and use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide situational awareness. 

 

