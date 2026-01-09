Military Embedded Systems

RF-based communication and surveillance systems to be provided for naval operations by OSI Systems

News

January 09, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

HAWTHORNE, California. OSI Systems’ Security division received an international order valued at about $30 million to deploy radio frequency (RF)-based communication and surveillance systems for naval operations over a multi-year period, the company announced in a statement.

The award includes support for integrating transmission systems and related technologies intended to update existing operations to what the company describes as the latest standards for very low frequency (VLF) station architecture, the statement reads. OSI Systems did not identify the customer or the specific naval program associated with the order, according to the statement.

The company says the work will focus on integrating RF transmission systems used for communications and surveillance in maritime operational environments. Additional details about system configurations, delivery schedules, or deployment locations were not disclosed, the statement adds.

Categories
Comms - RF & Microwave
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Unmanned
