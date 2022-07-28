Military Embedded Systems

Argos-4 satellite payload completes environmental testing prior to launch

News

July 28, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

General Atomics photo

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has successfully completed environmental testing of the onobard Argos-4 payload for its satellite in advance of a planned launch this fall, the company said in a statement.

GA-EMS won a contract from U.S. Space Force to deliver a spacecraft as a Hosted Payload Solutions (HoPS) mission delivery order for the Argos Advanced Data Collection System (A-DCS). The satellites will operate on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The purpose of the environmental testing was to ensure the Argos-4 instrument could handle the harsh environmental conditions of space. The next step will be to verify ground operations and perform system end-to-end testing, the statement reads.

"The Argos-4 payload will collect, process, and disseminate environmental data from fixed and mobile sensors worldwide," the statement adds. "This new satellite will become part of the Argos constellation supported by the NOAA Cooperative Data and Rescue Services Program. Argos is an international program that collects data from thousands of fixed and mobile sensors and transmitters located around the world. Data is collected and distributed for use in numerous applications, including ocean buoy tracking, wildlife and fishery monitoring, and maritime security, as well as non-environmental uses."

Featured Companies

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

3550 General Atomics Court
San Diego, CA 92121-1122
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Test
Unmanned
Mark Kempf, VP Of CP technologies & CP Systems at CP North America & Mike McCormack, President & CEO of CP North America
Podcast
Defense supply chain issues, COTS procurement, MOSA, and more

July 28, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy DARPA.
News
DARPA embarks on muon project to enhance defense, scientific capabilities

July 28, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Story
The critical data thread tying together the military supply chain, logistics, and equipment support

July 26, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Ruggedization, space constraints an ongoing challenge for military data-at-rest

July 22, 2022
More Cyber