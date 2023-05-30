Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous space-based surveillance tech under development for DARPA

News

May 30, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous space-based surveillance tech under development for DARPA

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has given the green light to BAE Systems’ FAST Labs research and development organization to work on the Oversight autonomous space-based target custody program, the company announced in a statement.

This program is aimed at enhancing and streamlining traditional space intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) collection systems which currently can be siloed and labor-intensive, the statement reads. BAE Systems says that DARPA, along with the U.S. Space Force and the Space Development Agency, hope to utilize satellite constellations to enhance the tactical relevance of U.S. space systems.

Proliferated low earth orbit satellite constellations that significantly enhance on-orbit ISR capabilities are the primary focus of the DARPA Oversight program. The goal is to create an autonomous system that can maintain constant “custody” of a multitude of assets across diversified constellations. The developed technology is planned to be deployed to tactical-edge satellites and ground stations, the company says.

