Emcore to show its rugged navigation and sensor products at AUSA 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Emcore WASHINGTON. Sensing and navigation company Emcore will display its range of products offering a broad range of tactical, navigation, and strategic-grade requirements for defense platforms in harsh land, sea, air, and space conditions at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition, set to take place from October 14-16 in Washington, D.C.

Emcore's preshow announcement stated that it intends to showcase products including Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG), Ring Laser Gyro (RLG), and MEMS-based inertial sensors and navigation systems for aerospace and defense.

It also intends to highlight its TACNAV family of inertial-based navigation systems, aimed at use in satellite-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) for tactical missions.

Attendees at the AUSA show may visit Emcore at Booth #4138.