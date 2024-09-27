Exolaunch, U-Space team up to launch satellites on SpaceX Transporter-13 mission

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BERLIN, Germany. Exolaunch signed a Launch Services Agreement (LSA) with French satellite manufacturer U-Space to deploy two 12U cubesats, SOAP and PANDORE, on SpaceX's Transporter-13 Rideshare mission in early 2025, Exolaunch announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Exolaunch will provide comprehensive mission management, integration, and satellite deployment services using its EXOpod Nova deployer. The deployer, designed for larger 12U and 16U payloads, is intended to ensure reliable deployment and high safety standards for the satellites, according to the statement.

The SOAP satellite marks U-Space’s first fully designed, built, and operated space system, while the PANDORE mission will test new technologies in orbit, the company says. Exolaunch has participated in every SpaceX Transporter mission since the program's inception, supporting satellite manufacturers with launch and deployment, the statement reads.