Military Embedded Systems

Global market for microsatellites and nanosatellites to experience 20.4% CAGR to 2026, study says

News

September 21, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: UNSW Canberra Space's M2 CubeSat small satellites.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The global market for microsatellites and nanosatellites -- totaling $2.3 billion in 2021 -- is expected to grow to $5.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%, according to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets, "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market -- Global Forecast to 2026."

 

According to the study authors, growth in the micro- and nanosatellite areas will be driven by the increased number of commercial companies, researchers, academia, and the government that build CubeSats (standard size 10 x 10 x 10 cm, can be as many as 6 joined together) for global imaging, communications, R&D, and technology demonstrations. 

By type, the study authors found, the nanosatellite segment (those having mass, including fuel, between 1 kg and 10 kg and dimensions as small as 10 cubic centimeters) is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast periodas it will be the popular choice for various space-based projects, ranging from technological research to biological experimentation.

For additional information visit the MarketsandMarkets website

Featured Companies

Markets and Markets

Tower B5, office 101
Hadapsar, Pune 411013
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
Patria photo.
News
Night vision sensors in development for CV9030 infantry fighting vehicles
More Comms