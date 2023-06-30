Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic missile detection contract for U.S. Space Force won by L3Harris

June 30, 2023

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has won a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command contract to provide a sensor payload design for the medium Earth orbit (MEO) – Missile Track Custody (MTC) Epoch 1 program, the company announced in a statement.

The focus of this contract, worth about $29 million, will be on detecting and tracking hypersonic missiles. It was awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) vehicle. L3Harris will execute an infrared sensor payload critical design phase to assist in cost, schedule, and performance predictions for the Space Force's future missile warning and tracking constellation, the company says.

The contract is designed to bolster the Space Force Space Systems Command’s Missile Track Custody program, aiming to offer resilient and low-risk solutions for both Epoch 1 and future Epochs, the statement adds.

The critical design review phase of the MEO-MTC contract is expected to conclude in May 2024. The work will be carried out at L3Harris’ facilities in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Melbourne, Florida, according to the company.

