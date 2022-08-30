Military Embedded Systems

LEO satellite market will triple in next 6 years: report

News

August 30, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BANGALORE, India. A new report predicts that the global low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite market will more than triple between 2022 and 2028.

The report, from Valuates Reports, states that the current LEO satellite market size is estimated at $5.16 billion but will increase to an estimated $16.74 billion by 2028 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%.

The market is being fueled by advantages such as "adaptability, cheap cost, cutting-edge mechanics, simplicity of assembly and launch, mass production, and brief life cycles which in turn will drive the market growth in the coming years," the report states.

"Furthermore, technological advancements in terms of throughput, ground equipment, laser beam, faster communication, and lower latency will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period," the report adds.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
News
Global aircraft antenna market to see heavy growth in next few years: report

August 25, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
SOSA EW systems to be provided to Australian Army by Pacific Defense

August 31, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Cyber defense support contract for U.S. Marine Corps won by Sealing Technologies

August 29, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
News
LEO satellite market will triple in next 6 years: report

August 30, 2022
More Comms