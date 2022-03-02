Lockheed Martin missile-warning satellite system selects payload providers

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image. BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin has selected Raytheon Technologies Corporation to provide a second mission payload for the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Geosynchronous Earth Orbit Block 0 missile warning satellite system (NGG).

According to the announcement, both Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman Corporation are each already on contract to provide one mission payload for the three-satellite procurement.

Lockheed Martin is currently under contract with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to build three survivable NGG satellites with enhanced missile warning and resiliency capabilities to stay ahead of the emerging threats.

As part of risk-reduction efforts to meet the U.S.S.F.’s imperative to launch the first satellite by 2025, Lockheed Martin selected Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman/Ball Aerospace to develop mission payload designs. Officials claim the payload designs from both competitors have completed the critical design phase and are on track to fly on the first two NGG satellites.