Maritime SATCOM systems to be supplied for NATO by Orbit

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Orbit

TEL AVIV, Israel. Orbit Communication Systems won a $2.4 million order from a European defense integrator to supply maritime satellite communications (SATCOM) equipment for military platforms operated by a NATO navy, the company announced in a statement.

The order covers Orbit’s OceanTRx4 MIL systems, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026, the statement reads. Orbit says OceanTRx4 MIL is built around its OceanTRx4 architecture and is intended for naval vessels. The company says the system uses a 1.15-meter antenna and can operate across Ku-, X-, and Ka-band satellite links, including the ability to run in multiple bands at the same time for continuous connectivity.

Orbit says the system is designed to support multiple satellite orbits and networks and to interoperate across different communications architectures. The company adds that OceanTRx4 MIL is intended to simplify installation and maintenance and allow upgrades over time for maritime users.