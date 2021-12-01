Military Embedded Systems

Microsatellite for deep-space sensing planned by Blue Canyon Technologies and AFRL

News

December 01, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Bryan Ripple/Air Force Research Laboratory graphic.

BOULDER, Colo. Blue Canyon Technologies has signed a contract worth $14.6 million with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to build a small satellite bus for explorations beyond geosynchronous Earth orbit that can explore deep space, reaching past where most U.S. military satellites operate.

Under the terms of the agreement, Blue Canyon Technologies -- a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies -- will build a small satellite bus that will operate in cislunar space (the area around the Earth extending out to just beyond the moon’s orbit) while being able to host a broad range of payloads.

The bus is one piece of AFRL’s Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Micro-Satellite Bus (AgileSAT) Program. Work on the project is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Featured Companies

Blue Canyon Technologies

Website
[email protected]

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Website

Raytheon Technologies

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
PickNik Robotics’ MoveIt Studio Helps Organizations to Easily Command Complex Robotic Arms in the Most Challenging Environments
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo by Wendy Wei/Pexels
News
Raytheon Intelligence & Space completes acquisition of SEAKR Engineering
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI-powered solutions for missile defense in development with 1st Edge
More A.I.
Comms
Autonomous drones deployed to complete mission-critical tasks such as tunnel inspection must be equipped for GPS-denied and comms-denied navigation. ModalAI image.
Story
GPS-denied navigation expands the threshold for mission-critical drone use cases
More Comms