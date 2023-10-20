Military Embedded Systems

Missile warning satellite review completed for U.S. Space Force by Northrop Grumman

News

October 20, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Missile warning satellite review completed for U.S. Space Force by Northrop Grumman
Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

BOULDER, Colorado. Northrop Grumman Corporation has finalized a Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Relay Ground Station-Asia (RGS-A), the company announced in a statement.

This was done for a contract in collaboration with the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, supporting the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command. This partnership aims to boost the operation of both legacy and forthcoming missile-warning satellites, the company says.

The successful completion of the CDR is a significant step in the process of modifying the current missile-warning system, targeting a 2025 installation date, the statement reads, adding that L3 Harris Technologies assisted Northrop Grumman in affirming the designs during the CDR, a process that was initiated just four months following a successful Preliminary Design Review (PDR).

The RGS-A, set to be stationed in Guam, will serve as a link connecting both traditional and the next wave of missile-warning and tracking satellites, the company says.

