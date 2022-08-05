Military Embedded Systems

Missile warning satellite SBIRS GEO-6 launched by U.S. Space Force

News

August 05, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Florida. U.S. Space Force has launched the Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit-6 (SBIRS GEO-6) satellite, which will provide missile warning capabilities to the U.S. military.

The satellite, which was built by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman and launched by the United Launch Alliance, is equipped with scanning and staring infrared surveillance sensors to support missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness, and technical intelligence missions, according to a Northrop Grumman statement.

This is the final satellite in the SBIRS program series, as GEO-6 joins the Space Force's currently operating constellation of missile warning satellites, Lockheed Martin said in a statement.

SBIRS will be followed by the Next Generation OPIR (Overhead Persistent Infrared) GEO System (NGG).

Featured Companies

United Launch Alliance

9501 East Panorama Circle
Centennial, CO 80112
Website

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
