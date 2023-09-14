Multi-purpose SATCOM terminals for unmanned surface vehicles and small vessels released by Orbit

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

LONDON. Orbit Communications Systems announced its Multi-Purpose Terminals (MPT) for SATCOM communication for unmanned surface vehicles and small vessels at DSEI 2023, this week in London.

Company officials say the compact systems are suitable for installation on small ships to enable reliable and fast broadband communication, while even in the middle of the sea and withstanding harsh environmental conditions.

The low size, weight, and power (SWaP) can deliver more than 126 Mbps forward link and up to 29 Mbps return link, while maintaining uninterrupted connectivity during all mission phases – including where there is strong transmission from ship’s sensor systems.

The terminals comply with industry standards, including MIL-STD-188-164C, RTCA DO-160G, MIL-STD-810G, MILD-STD-461G, Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), and are compatible with military satellite systems. The systems are targeted at intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance (ISR) naval applications.

“Orbit’s MPT-30 and MPT-46 systems are already installed and proven on a wide variety of mobile platforms around the world,” says Dany Eshchar, CEO of Orbit Communications Systems. “With the increasing use of unmanned marine vessels for various missions, and the need for compact, reliable solutions, we have expanded the systems’ capabilities to also suit a marine environment. Continuous communication, while transferring high volumes of data - including video - is crucial for the successful completion of complex missions, such as protecting maritime borders and sensitive facilities, ISTAR missions, preventing smuggling, and more.”

For more information on Orbit, please visit https://orbit-cs.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbit-communication-systems-ltd/