Next-gen network contract for US Air Force won by Hermeus

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy of Hermeus ATLANTA, Georgia. Hypersonic aircraft manufacturer Hermeus has won a contract worth up to $950 million from the U.S. Air Force to support its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) contract, the company announced in a statement.

ABMS is part of the Air Froce's Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program initiative, which aims to create a next-generation network that connects all platforms and sensors.

The company stated that hypersonic aircraft can support the future ABMS architecture by "enabling responsive and survivable operations in highly contested environments."