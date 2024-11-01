Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen rad-hard SBC development unit available to space community

November 01, 2024

Image courtesy BAE Systems

MANASSAS, Va. BAE Systems announced that its RAD510 software development unit (SDU) is now available to the space community: the company says that the SDU enables initial software implementation and testing as customers prepare to convert from the RAD750 single-board computer (SBC) to the next-generation RAD510 SBC. Currently in qualification, BAE Systems says that the RAD510 SBC has three times the performance capability of its predecessor, supporting critical space missions.

 

By offering the RAD510 SDU in parallel to SBC qualification, it enables users to develop, integrate, and test with their own applications. The approach mitigates risk and enables easier adoption of the new solution. 

The RAD510 SBC -- a complete, functioning computer in which the microprocessor, input/output functions, memory, and other features are all built on a single circuit board -- is designed to withstand the challenging environment of radiation and extreme temperatures of space. Built on the BAE Systems RAD750 SBC, it is aimed at enabling increased processing capability and interface connectivity while maintaining the similar size, weight, and power (SWaP) as the RAD750 SBC. It employs a system-on-chip to serve as the primary processing component and has the radiation advantages of rad-hard 45 nanometer silicon-on-insulator technology. 

The RAD510 SBC will launch in industry-standard 3U form factor and use software compatible with both BAE Systems' RAD750 and RAD5545 SBCs. 

 

 

BAE Systems

