Next-gen rad-hard SBC development unit available to space community

Image courtesy BAE Systems

MANASSAS, Va. BAE Systems announced that its RAD510 software development unit (SDU) is now available to the space community: the company says that the SDU enables initial software implementation and testing as customers prepare to convert from the RAD750 single-board computer (SBC) to the next-generation RAD510 SBC. Currently in qualification, BAE Systems says that the RAD510 SBC has three times the performance capability of its predecessor, supporting critical space missions.

By offering the RAD510 SDU in parallel to SBC qualification, it enables users to develop, integrate, and test with their own applications. The approach mitigates risk and enables easier adoption of the new solution.