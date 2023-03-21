NOAA satellite contract spots awarded to ENSCO, STC, 13 other small businesses

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NOAA image.

WASHINGTON. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded spots on its ProTech 2.0 Satellite Domain Task Order contract to 15 small businesses; going forward, these awardees will compete for task orders on the potential 10-year, $8 billion funding vehicle to help NOAA manage its space and environmental data satellites.

According to information from the agency, NOAA uses these satellites to forecast the weather, analyze environmental and climate phenomena, and monitor hazards around the world.

The 15 companies that garnered a spot on the Satellite Domain task order are Centuria Corporation; Columbus Technologies and Services, Inc.; Data Networks Inc.; Earth Resources Technology, Inc.; ENSCO Inc.; Global Science & Technology, Inc.; I.M. Systems Group, Inc.; IBSS Corporation; INNOVIM, LLC; Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc.; Relative Dynamics Inc.; RIVA Solutions, Inc.; Riverside Technology, Inc.; Science and Technology Corporation (STC); and Spatial Front, Inc.

The agency is currently accepting proposals through April 5 for the "Fisheries" portion of the ProTech task order -- expected to be awarded in March 2024 -- which is focused on NOAA's mission of protecting seafood resources and helping create sustainable ecosystems.