Military Embedded Systems

Pentagon 'assessing' options to provide Starlink SATCOM capabilities to Ukrainian troops: official

News

October 17, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Pentagon 'assessing' options to provide Starlink SATCOM capabilities to Ukrainian troops: official

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Pentagon is exploring options to keep providing network connectivity to Ukrainian forces via SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications (SATCOM) platform, according to an official.

"We certainly recognize the advantages that any SATCOM capability has that allows the Ukrainians to use not just on the battlefield, but within the country itself," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh according to an article posted by the Department of Defense. "We understand the fragility in those communications, and it's important that not just command and control may remain intact on the battlefield but throughout [the country]. We're assessing our options and trying to do what we can to help keep these, these satcoms remain for the Ukrainian forces."

The Pentagon reportedly is in ongoing talks with SpaceX about the satellites. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk originally suggested he might pull the satellite's capabilities due to a lack of funding from the government, but then said he would continue to provide the platform for free.

The Starlink communications system has provided network connectivity for both civilian and military communications within Ukraine.

Featured Companies

SpaceX

Rocket Road
Hawthorne, CA
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - Radio
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
Photo courtesy Sikorsky
News
Combat rescue helicopter with upgraded avionics now operational for U.S. Air Force

October 17, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Press Release
Spirit Electronics wins Lockheed Martin Space Outstanding Small Business for 2022

October 18, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
L3Harris image.
News
Controls system from Moog chosen by L3Harris to equip Special Ops aircraft

October 18, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Navy photo.
Story
Defense industry turns to AR for training, manufacturing, and more

October 18, 2022
More Comms