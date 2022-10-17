Pentagon 'assessing' options to provide Starlink SATCOM capabilities to Ukrainian troops: official

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Pentagon is exploring options to keep providing network connectivity to Ukrainian forces via SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications (SATCOM) platform, according to an official.

"We certainly recognize the advantages that any SATCOM capability has that allows the Ukrainians to use not just on the battlefield, but within the country itself," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh according to an article posted by the Department of Defense. "We understand the fragility in those communications, and it's important that not just command and control may remain intact on the battlefield but throughout [the country]. We're assessing our options and trying to do what we can to help keep these, these satcoms remain for the Ukrainian forces."

The Pentagon reportedly is in ongoing talks with SpaceX about the satellites. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk originally suggested he might pull the satellite's capabilities due to a lack of funding from the government, but then said he would continue to provide the platform for free.

The Starlink communications system has provided network connectivity for both civilian and military communications within Ukraine.