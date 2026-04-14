PODCAST: Leveraging the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS)

John McHale and Jason Ferguson

The Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) is a narrowband military satellite communications system used to provide warfighters with secure, high-quality voice and data communication. Although it has been successfully deployed for decades, MUOS technology is still not pervasive. In this podcast with Jason Ferguson, President of W5 Technologies, we discuss why MUOS may have gotten a “bad rap” in the past, how it fits into the defense industry today, and the technology and design trends that support it. We also cover how MUOS solutions meet the modular open systems approach (MOSA) mandate, MUOS sustainment, industry testing, and more.