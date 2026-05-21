Real-time Sensor Processing for Special Operations Forces (video)

Noah Donaldson, Annapolis Micro Systems

Real-time sensor processing is extremely important to Special Operations Forces (SOF). In this interview, Noah Donaldson, Chief Technical Officer, Annapolis Micro Systems, discusses how Direct RF processing, provides an ultra-wide bandwidth of over 30 gigahertz for SOF operators, enabling them to do different kinds of multifunction applications, such as electronic warfare, secure communications, radar, radar jamming, etc.