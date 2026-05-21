Military Embedded Systems

Real-time Sensor Processing for Special Operations Forces (video)

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May 21, 2026

Noah Donaldson, Annapolis Micro Systems

Real-time sensor processing is extremely important to Special Operations Forces (SOF). In this interview, Noah Donaldson, Chief Technical Officer, Annapolis Micro Systems, discusses how Direct RF processing, provides an ultra-wide bandwidth of over 30 gigahertz for SOF operators, enabling them to do different kinds of multifunction applications, such as electronic warfare, secure communications, radar, radar jamming, etc.

The conversation also covers an Annapolis solution that enables users to both receive and transmit using the Direct RF technology.

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Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
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Radar/EW - Sensors
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