Military Embedded Systems

Annapolis Micro Systems unveils compact Direct RF processing module

News

May 20, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Staff photo

TAMPA, Florida. Annapolis Micro Systems displayed its WILDSTAR SAF2 Small Form Factor Module at SOF Week this week, with the company pitching the system as a portable, high-performance signal processing solution designed for special operations forces operating in austere environments.

WSSAF2 combines RF signal acquisition, high-speed digital signal processing, and AI-capable GPU computing in a single ruggedized unit -- a combination that would typically require separate hardware. The company claims it is the highest-performing 64 gigasample-per-second Direct RF small form factor solution currently on the market.

The practical implication for SOF operators is a system that can be deployed close to a sensor or antenna in a man-portable configuration, processing RF signals in real time without needing to pass data back to a larger system, the company says. The onboard NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor module adds 2,070 TOPS of AI inference capability, meaning the unit can run machine learning workloads at the edge alongside its signal processing functions.

The module is intended to handle harsh field conditions, rated for operation across a wide temperature range and designed for tight size, weight, and power-constrained deployments. An optional back-end personalization card allows the system to be configured for specific mission requirements via optical or copper connections.

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Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
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