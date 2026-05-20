Developing Rapid Capability to Meet Evolving Threats (video)

Jason Bales, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at CACI

Platforms are incredibly important, and people think about a lot in terms of needing to have rapid capability that you can develop, the threats are evolving at a massive pace right now. As the U.S. moves into peer and near-peer conflicts, they need to be able to evolve to be able to keep the warfighter having that competitive advantage, and bring new capability to the edge where the warfighter is, says Jason Bales, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at CACI. In this interview he talk about how having the ability to of software updates in the field over the air makes that possible.