Military Embedded Systems

Developing Rapid Capability to Meet Evolving Threats (video)

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May 20, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Jason Bales, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at CACI

 

Platforms are incredibly important, and people think about a lot in terms of needing to have rapid capability that you can develop, the threats are evolving at a massive pace right now. As the U.S. moves into peer and near-peer conflicts, they need to be able to evolve to be able to keep the warfighter having that competitive advantage, and bring new capability to the edge where the warfighter is, says Jason Bales, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at CACI. In this interview he talk about how having the ability to of software updates in the field over the air makes that possible.

 

The discussion also covers how real operational feedback is incredibly important to making sure that the solutions CACI builds is relevant to the mission and the warfighter. Having open architectures enables CACI to take that intelligence and get it to the warfighter so they can have that situation awareness in real time.

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