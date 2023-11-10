Military Embedded Systems

SATCOM services for U.S. Army to be provided by Intelsat

News

November 10, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

MCLEAN, Virginia. Intelsat won a contract to provide the U.S. Army with a new form of satellite communications (SATCOM) support, the company announced in a statement.

This comes as part of the Army's first Satellite Communication as a Managed Service (SaaMS) pilot contract, the company says, adding that the contract involves Intelsat delivering end-to-end managed subscription services, which include connections to commercial teleports and internet services.

The service will utilize Intelsat's Flex services for geostationary (GEO) orbit connections and a partnership with a commercial low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite service provider, which offers the Army worldwide coverage, the statement reads.

The pilot program is intended to demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of a commercially-managed SATCOM model for the Army's communication needs.

