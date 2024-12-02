SATCOM solution tested with drone vehicle by Ovzon in demo for Sweden

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Ovzon

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Ovzon demonstrated a satellite communications (SATCOM) solution for the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) in a pilot test that involved remote control of an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration used Ovzon 3 satellite capabilities and mobile satellite terminals to establish a secure communication link between a command-and-control center in Stockholm and the UGV operating in Kiruna, approximately 1,000 km away, the statement reads.

According to the company, the test highlighted the versatility of Ovzon's proprietary SATCOM solutions, particularly the Ovzon On-Board-Processor (OBP), which enabled a secure mesh network within Sweden's borders. The test was designed to show the potential of satellite communications in supporting remotely controlled systems for defense applications, the company adds.