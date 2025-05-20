Military Embedded Systems

YFQ-42A uncrewed test aircraft enters ground testing phase at General Atomics

May 20, 2025

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) has begun ground testing of its YFQ-42A test vehicle for the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the company announced in a statement.

Ground testing of the production-representative uncrewed jet began on May 7, with first flight planned for later this summer, the statement reads. The YFQ-42A is GA-ASI’s third jet-powered uncrewed system, following the MQ-20 Avenger and the XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS).

The MQ-20, which first flew in 2009, is currently used for autonomy testing and artificial intelligence/machine learning integration, while the OBSS jet is part of a platform-sharing initiative with the Air Force Research Laboratory designed to support multiple mission profiles, the company says.

The YFQ-42A continues GA-ASI’s work toward modular, scalable uncrewed platforms for future air combat teaming, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
