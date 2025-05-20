YFQ-42A uncrewed test aircraft enters ground testing phase at General Atomics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) has begun ground testing of its YFQ-42A test vehicle for the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the company announced in a statement.

Ground testing of the production-representative uncrewed jet began on May 7, with first flight planned for later this summer, the statement reads. The YFQ-42A is GA-ASI’s third jet-powered uncrewed system, following the MQ-20 Avenger and the XQ-67A Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS).

The MQ-20, which first flew in 2009, is currently used for autonomy testing and artificial intelligence/machine learning integration, while the OBSS jet is part of a platform-sharing initiative with the Air Force Research Laboratory designed to support multiple mission profiles, the company says.

The YFQ-42A continues GA-ASI’s work toward modular, scalable uncrewed platforms for future air combat teaming, the statement adds.