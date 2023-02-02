Military Embedded Systems

Satellite communications market to double by 2031: report

News

February 02, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Satellite communications market to double by 2031: report

PORTLAND, Oregon. The satellite communications market will continue to show very strong growth in the coming years, more than doubling from $25.8 billion in 2021 to $61.5 billion by 2031, a new report predicts.

The report, from Allied Market Research, states that an increase in demand for the internet of things, autonomous systems, and military and defense satellite communications solution will drive the growth.

"Interference in satellite data transmission restrains the growth to some extent," the report says. "However, high-end technological advancements in satellite missions have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry."

The medium Earth orbit (MEO) segment will "maintain its dominance" in the market during the forecast period, despite the strong growth in low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
News
ICBM guidance systems work for U.S. government to be provided by Boeing

February 02, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Sponsored Story
P3 Tech Consulting Presents 2nd Annual Law-Tech Connect™ Workshop for UAS/AAM Industry at AUVSI XPONENTIAL ‘23!

February 02, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Elma
News
6 new SOSA-aligned backplanes offered by Elma

February 02, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.