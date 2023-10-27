Satellite payload hosting expanded by Terran Orbital under Lockheed Martin contract

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Terran Orbital BOCA RATON, Florida. Lockheed Martin has selected Terran Orbital Corporation, a satellite-based solutions company serving the aerospace and defense sectors, for an Engineering Change Proposal (ECP), Terran Orbital announced in a statement.

This proposal facilitates the incorporation of additional payloads, enhancing an ongoing satellite design and manufacturing program, the company says.

The new contract modification, valued at $7.7 million, follows a successful Critical Design Review (CDR) conducted earlier this year. This development not only adds more scope to the existing contract but also elevates the total contract value to a sum slightly exceeding $52 million, the statement reads.

Terran Orbital has a history of collaboration with Lockheed Martin, having delivered 10 satellite buses in the past year to support Lockheed Martin’s Tranche 0 Transport Layer contract with the Space Development Agency (SDA). The company is currently in the process of manufacturing 42 buses to assist Lockheed Martin in fulfilling its substantial $700 million contract for the SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL), set for a late 2024 launch.