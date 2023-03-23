Military Embedded Systems

Search-and-rescue ground stations to be provided to Vietnam

March 23, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Thales Alenia Space

TOULOUSE, France. Thales Alenia Space -- a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo -- have won a contract to provide ground stations to Vietnam that will assist in search-and-rescue missions, Thales announced in a statement.

The group was chosen by the Vietnam Marine Administration -- along with Viettel and MKE -- to provide the MEOLUT Next ground station, which is used for locating distress signals, the statement reads.

"The solution will make it possible to detect and locate distress signals from COSPAS-SARSAT beacons on land, in the air and at sea instantaneously over a radius of 2,500 km centered around Haiphong, mainly using the Galileo satellite positioning system," the statement adds.

MEOLUT Next tracks up to 30 satellites to enhance distress beacon detection and expand coverage, the company says.

