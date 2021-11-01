Smiths Interconnect Optical Transceivers at the heart of SES-17 satellite

Press Release

SES-17, the very high-throughput satellite (VHTS) in geosynchronous orbit, was successfully launched on October 22nd 2021 from Arianespace’s Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana.

Built by Thales Alenia Space, the SES-17 multi-mission Ka-band satellite will provide comprehensive coverage across the Americas, the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean. From its orbital slot of 67.1 degrees West, the very high throughput geostationary (GEO) satellite incorporating cutting-edge technologies is set to deliver the best connectivity experience for SES customers operating in the aeronautical, maritime, enterprise, and government markets. Smiths Interconnect Canada Inc. (former Reflex Photonics Inc.), is proud to be the supplier of the SpaceABLE radiation-resistant optical transceivers that are the backbone of the SES-17 payload data path.

The SpaceABLE Series allows the interconnection and routing of an overall throughput of more than 15 Terabit/s and permit the use of the full Ka beam antennas bandwidth while being considerably lighter and more scalable than copper interconnects. The SpaceABLE transceivers are engineered to withstand radiation doses >100 krad (Si). The modules operate at up to 28 Gbps per channel over an operating temperature range of –40 ºC to 85 ºC at ultra-low bit error rates, with an expected life of over 20 years.

Guillaume Blanchette, Product Line Manager for Space Optical Interconnects at Smiths Interconnect said: “In the last 5 years, Smiths Interconnect has made significant investments to establish comprehensive Space Testing Programs, in order to qualify the SpaceABLE Series for space applications. Seeing our products used and playing such a crucial role in a breakthrough satellite like SES-17 is a great achievement and a testament to our engineering capability and our rigorous approach to space qualification.”

SES-17 is a highly flexible and powerful satellite that incorporates cutting-edge technologies and is set to deliver the best connectivity experience for customers. The SES-17 all-digital payload uses Thales Alenia Space’s 5th generation digital transparent processor (DTP), that enables unique features such as unlimited switching/routing and frequency conversions while delivering up to ten times more throughput than traditional satellites. Furthermore, data path, bandwidth, and power can all be changed on the fly to meet a customer’s changing requirements and real-time traffic demands.

The SpaceABLE Series offers the following benefits to the SES-17 payload:

Density: less than 6mm high (module and interposer)

Ruggedness: withstand radiation doses >100 krad (Si) and qualified per MIL-STD 883 shock and vibration

Duration: expected life up to 20 years

Performance: up to 10.3125 Gbps/channel over a recommended operating temperature range of –40 ºC to 85 ºC

Sensitivity: –9 dBm for BER 10–12

Low power consumption: 115 mW/lane (<10 pJ per bit)

About Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Interconnect is a leading provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave and radio frequency products that connect, protect and control critical applications in the commercial aviation, defense, space, medical, rail, semiconductor test, wireless telecommunications, and industrial market segments. Smiths Interconnect is synonymous with exceptional performance whenever a technologically advanced, high quality solution is required to ensure reliability and safety.

Smiths Interconnect is part of Smiths Group, a global technology group delivering products and services for the defence, space, commercial aerospace, security, general industrial, & energy markets worldwide. Smiths Group employs has a presence in over 50 countries and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further details contact: Please visit our website www.smithsinterconnect.com