Space object-tracking modernization contract won by L3Harris

April 07, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies has won $117 million for option-year three of a U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command contract to continue maintaining and modernizing infrastructure to track objects in space.

According to the announcement, the Maintenance Of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities (MOSSAIC) program has an estimated contract value of $1.2 billion over 10 years.

L3Harris won the initial MOSSAIC contract in February 2020 to maintain and upgrade radar and optical sensors and command and control systems that provide timely, accurate space domain awareness data for military, civil, and commercial users.

Officials claim that the motivation behind the contract is to gain a better understanding of the behavior of objects in space considering the effect that awareness could have on critical warfighting operations. The initiative is intended to enable the U.S. Space Force to better understand threats to satellites.

 

Topic Tags
