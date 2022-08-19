Wideband satellite comms contract for Military Sealift Command won by Inmarsat

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Inmarsat Government has won a contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Next-Generation Wideband (NGW) follow-on contract for "worldwide end-to-end commercial satellite communications services," the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which lasts for 10 years and has a ceiling value of $578 million, stipulates that Inmarsat Government "will maintain and operate commercial communications infrastructure, which includes satellite systems, teleport services and terrestrial services," the statement reads.

Under the contract, Inmarsat will also upgrade the primary afloat network from Ku to the Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band system using the company's ELERA L-band Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (LAISR) service as a back-up network.

The goal of the contract is to provide MSC with secure global communications via high throughput, but at a lower size and weight.