PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq’s NDR504 40 GHz 4-channel COTS downconverter

This week’s product, the Epiq Solutions NDR504, is a small 40 GHz 4-channel COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] downconverter that enables easy system extensions. The NDR504 enables access to 40 GHz in a low-SWaP [size, weight, and power] form factor, which provides flexibility for installation near any antenna aperture: on the ground, on unmanned systems, and in airborne environments.

For high-precision applications, the unit features delay matching between channels plus a test upconverter channel designed to feed a precisely known signal to all four downconverters simultaneously for on-mission system calibration.

Extending Coverage

The increasing number of signals of interest above 18 GHz, including mmWave 5G and beyond, has made it ever more critical to extend the frequency coverage of intercept systems. Historically, this has been achieved using in-house-designed, exquisite custom assemblies. The NDR504 is a change from this paradigm as it is an off-the-shelf standard product that can be widely deployed in existing and new systems.

Performance

The Epiq four-channel 18 to 40 GHz downconverter comes with IF outputs below 18 GHz. Each downconverter channel has a 2-band suboctave pre-selector at the input stage covering the 18 to 26.5 GHz and 26.5 to 40 GHz frequency bands. The unit includes an integrated LO that tunes to 28.8 GHz and 43.2 GHz to downconverter the two input bands to an IF below 18 GHz.

The NDR504 ensures phase coherence across all four channels by distributing a single integrated LO frequency, crucial for accurate multichannel signal processing and ideal for independent search, phase-coherent DF, and other combinations. The LO is generated, split four ways, and provided to all four channels resulting in 4-channel phase coherent operation. The IF output is designed to be connected to the input of an 18 GHz receiver. The NDR504 also accepts a test signal source input with a tuning range up to 18 GHz and upconverts the test signal source to the 18 to 40 GHz range.

Powering the unit is a +12 VDC external power input and control is via RS-232 over USB or via 1-bit switch control. It is packaged in 4.8” x 5.7” x 1.6” sized housing and constructed of a rugged aluminum chassis that provides RF shielding, thermal management, and protection suitable for harsh environments.

Key Features

4-channel 18-40 GHz downconverter

Each channel independently selects 18-26.5 GHz or 26.5-40 GHz to downconvert

Accurately phase-aligned channels

Ideal for independent search, phase-coherent DF, other combinations

Dedicated test channel allows an external test signal to be upconverted to feed each converter for on-mission calibration

Size: 4.8" x 5.7" x 1.6”

Weight: 2.5 lb.

Power: +12 VDC, 45 W

Compatibility

The NDR504 is designed to be compatible with a wide range of downstream software defined radios (SDRs) and tuners from across the industry. Below are some examples of 18 GHz-enabled multi-channel Epiq products are also system partners.

For more information, visit the NDR504 product page, company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: